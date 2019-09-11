PROVIDENCE -- William Leslie Parrish, 63, of "Diamond" Providence, died at his residence on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
He was employed with Harrah's Hose & Hydraulics in Madisonville and served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, and he loved to garden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer William and Anna Lewis Parrish; and two sons, Eric Parrish and William Leslie Parrish Jr.
Survivors include his daughters, Theresa Childers of Clay and Crystal Parrish of Madisonville; grandchildren Hannah, Ariel and Landon Childers, Chelsey and Abigail Howton and Danya Parrish; three sisters, Cathy (Jim) Midkiff of Owensboro, Brenda (Michael) Swan of Princeton and Martha Ross of Trenton; and two half sisters, Staci Girten of Morganfield and Kristi Newman of Evansville, Indiana.
The funeral will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis. Bro. Bill Barnett will officiate. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in St. Charles.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.