Charles Bradley Utley, 73, of Madisonville passed away Friday January 27, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on August 10, 1949 in Hopkins County, KY to the late Carl Utley and Lillian Rollins Utley.
Charles was an avid golfer, and could often be found on the golf course, enjoying the challenge and camaraderie of the game. He also loved Boston Terriers. In addition to golf and animals, Charles also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a successful career as an exploration driller at Andalex Coal, and was dedicated to his work and was a valued member of the team.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Paula Utley; son, Jason (Heather) Meredith of Louisville, KY; and granddaughter, Nicole (Michael) Phillips of Louisville.
Services will be held privately at a later date.
Barnett-Strother Funeral Home is providing care for the family.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
