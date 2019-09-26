Connie Lee Tedder, 72, of Madisonville, KY passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her residence.
She was born September 29, 1946 in Graham, KY to the late Jack Stovall and Dorothy Roberts Metheny. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald John Tedder, and sister, Debbie Baldwin.
Connie loved being a granny and loved her church family. She was a very devoted wife. She enjoyed going to the movies and going out to eat with family.
She is survived by one son, Ronald Troy (Dawn) Tedder; one sister, Donna (Tony) Evitts of Dixon, KY; four grandchildren, Lear (Donovan) Murray of Algonac, MI, Isaac Tedder of the USAF, Ethan Tedder of Madisonville, and Jackson Tedder of Madisonville; and two great grandchildren, RaeLynn and LeLand Murray.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Jared Leet officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Tedder, Jackson Tedder, Donovan Murray, Nicholas Stovall, Kenneth "Buzz" Hill, and Jeff Tedder. Honorary pallbearers will be Isaac Tedder and Lear Murray.
