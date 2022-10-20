MANITOU — Ronnie Eugene Cunningham, 75, of Manitou, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home. He was formerly employed with Fies II coal mines as an electrician and also Goodyear. Ronnie attended Salem Primitive Baptist Church in Madisonville.
Survivors: wife, Quinna Harris Cunningham; daughter, Sonya (Jason) Cunningham Parker; and sister, Sue (John) Knight.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Olive Branch Cemetery, Hanson. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
