Judy Stanley, 79, of Madisonville, KY passed away on Sunday April 16, 2023 at her residence.
She was born on September 21, 1943 in Laporte, IN to the late Henry Woodrow Stone and Agnes Annabelle Hager Stone. She was also preceded in death by her husband R.D. Stanley; one sister, Rita Jones; one brother, Thomas Woodrow Stone; and one grandchild, Randall Hall Jr
Mrs. Stanley was a member of Pritchett’s Chapel. She never met a stranger, and enjoyed cooking and working at the election polls every year. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela (Tony Dawson) Belwood of Madisonville, and Robbin (Patrick) Baldwin of Hopkinsville, KY; three sons, James A. Hall Jr. of Bishopville, SC, Randall B. (Debra) Hall Sr. of Dale, IN, and Derrick Jay Stanley of Madisonville; two sisters, Martha Matthews and Beverley Yount of Henderson, KY; one brother, Henry Jay Stone of Gastonia, NC; eighteen grandchildren; and twenty six great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday April 22, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Terry officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson, KY.
Visitation will be held from 11 A.M. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Derrick Stanley, Ethan Hall, Atticus Aud, Dylan Woodruff, Sam Longenecker, Paeton Hall, Addison Ferguson, and Ethan Ferguson.
