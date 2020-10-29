Clyde Cecil Brooks, 82, formerly of Centertown and Taylorville, Illinois, quietly passed away at his home with his family by his side. He died of Myelofibrosis, a type of leukemia. He was born in Hopkins County on May 20, 1938, son of the late Clyde and Louise Harmison Brooks.
Clyde was also preceded in death by first wife Jodie (Payne) Brooks and their infant daughter, Rebekah Brooks; second wife Virginia (Daugherty) Brooks and their son, Cecil Kevin Brooks; sister Lydida Faye Farmer; and son-in-law Herschel Ware.
Survivors include his wife of seven years, Janice Brooks; daughters Teresa (Gene) Vincent of Centertown, Kathy (Marvin) Stevens of Pawnee, Illinois, and Carolyn Ware of St. Charles, Missouri; daughter-in-law Tanya Brooks of Decatur, Illinois; stepdaughter Donna Berry of Madisonville; stepson Troy Chambers of Livermore; grandchildren Ursula (Chuckie) Mabrey, Michael Vincent, Chris (Ashley) Vincent, William “Will” Stevens, Jennifer Stevens, Savannah (Josh) Ellis, Joe (Diane) Brooks, Josh Brooks and Nick Brooks; 14 great-grandchildren (with two due in June 2021); three stepgrandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; siblings Willie (Jean) Brooks of Zephyrhills, Florida, Juanita Chambers of Madisonville and Lewis (Sherry) Brooks of Nortonville; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Lewis Brooks and Quentin Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Centertown Cemetery in Centertown.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests that expressions take the form of contributions to Hospice of Hopkins County or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevil
brosfuneralhomes.com. In compliance with health and public safety directives, only half of our seating capacity can be occupied, and face masks are required.
