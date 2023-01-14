DAWSON SPRINGS — Norman Dale Lynn, 82, of Dawson Springs, KY, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born March 27, 1940, in Hopkins County to the late Claude Lynn and Floella Franklin Lynn. He was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Katherine Stiles; step-sister, Lisa Wallace; and two brothers, Douglas Lynn and Carvel Lynn.
Norman worked as a coal miner. He loved trucks and car shows and was very proud of his ‘68 Chevy. He enjoyed his family and most of all loved his grandchildren. He was a lifelong member of Charleston Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lomelda Franklin Lynn; three daughters, Starla (Bill) Hendrix of Central City, KY, Shala (Brad) Cullen of Madisonville, and Sharen Lynn Baker of Louisville, KY; one brother, Larry Lynn of Florida; and grandchildren, Ashley Hendrix, Allison Groves, Tyler Cullen, Lindsey Cullen, Brandon Martin, and Kelly VanBussum; along with six great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with his brother, Rev. Larry Lynn. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy VanBussum, Brad Cullen, Brandon Martin, Bill Hendrix, William DeArmond and Johnny Groves. Honorary pallbearer will be Tyler Cullen.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
