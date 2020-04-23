Robert Earl Dugger, 85, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Hospice in Henderson. Born July 20, 1934, to the late James and Ruth (Adcock) Dugger, he played baseball for the Army where he served in Yokota and became a Kentucky Colonel. He worked for Hilfiker Concrete and Peabody Coal and was a master plumber. He was the owner of D&W Concrete, Dugger Hardware, Parkway Pools, Muhlenburg County Pools and The Pool Store.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dee Dugger; sister Clara Nell Cooper; and brother, James A. Dugger.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Dugger; daughter Cylinda (Durwood) Cavanaugh of Nortonville; sons Bryan (Tracy) Dugger of Mortons Gap and Jeff Dugger of Franklin, Tennessee; stepchildren Brooke (Ryan) White of Sturgis and Craig (Patricia) Offutt of Pomapno Beach, Florida; grandchildren Jeremy, Shane and Chris Cavanaugh, Tommy Laffoon, Lucian, Case and Drew Dugger, Stormy Marks, Canaan Dugger, Cody, Zack, Kelsey Dugger, Kaylee Joiner and Mallory and Maggie White.
The family will have a private service with burial to follow at Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.