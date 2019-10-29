Rea Anna Anzalone, 71 of Madisonville, KY passed away, Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY.
She was born May 7, 1948 in Madisonville to the late Willis Rea Harris and Anna Catherine Simons Harris.
She was a member of Christ the King Church in Madisonville. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, shopping, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She worked at Christ the King Learning and Growth.
She is survived by four daughters, Kim Griffith of Evansville, IN, Nina Anzalone of Evansville, Stephanie (Andrew) Myers of Louisville, KY, and Andrea (Caleb) Nelson of Madisonville; two sons, Jeff Trice of Benton, KY and Nick Anzalone of Madisonville; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Father Carl McCarthey officiating. Burial will be held privately.
Visitation will be 9:00 A.M. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Andy Myers, Caleb Nelson, Andrea Nelson, Aaron Griffith, and Dredon Nunn. Honorary pallbearer will be Jeff Trice.
