Randall Loren Myrick, 71, passed away peacefully from this life surrounded by family on Nov. 16, 2021. He was born in Evansville, Indiana, on Jan. 16, 1950.
Randy had a very successful career serving others and retired after 32 years as regional branch manager for the Department of Juvenile Justice for the State of Kentucky. He graduated from Webster County High School in 1968, obtaining his undergraduate degree from Western Kentucky University in 1972, and then he pursued his master’s degree from the University of Evansville in criminal justice in 1981. He loved his church and church family and was well known for his peach cobbler and chicken and dumplings. He was an active horticulturist, an avid outdoors sportsman and a true animal lover. One of his favorite activities was visiting Florida and snorkeling with the manatees. A couple of his favorite bands were the Beach Boys and the Beatles. He loved MLB, NFL and college basketball and enjoyed supporting his favorite teams. He always sought to serve his community and was a former member of the Webster County Board of Education and a Little League and Babe Ruth baseball coach. Randy was passionately devoted to his children.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Loren Pearl Myrick Jr.; and his mother, Lois May Harmes Myrick Grayson.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Christy Buswell Myrick of Henderson; his children, Jarrod Myrick of Dixon, Lindsay Miller Henderson (Michael) of Nashville, Tennessee, Michael Drew Myrick (Lauren) of Bowling Green and Amy Catherine Myrick of Nashville, Tennessee; stepdaughter Mary Lauren Phelps (Jay) of Evansville, Indiana; stepson Joshua Walters (Tabitha) of Philpot; granddaughter Lilah Krom; three step-granddaughters, Haley and Anna Laura Henderson and Khloe Conley; and step-grandson Ryker Phelps. He is also survived by his stepfather, Lawrence Grayson of Clay; his siblings, Gary Myrick (Jane) of Evansville, Indiana, Cindy Myrick Dippel (Jim) of Mount Vernon, Indiana, Connie Grayson Kamuf (Todd) of Corydon and Larry Grayson of Lisman; and his special aunt, Joyce Harmes of Evansville, Indiana; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Randy also leaves behind his 80-pound lapdog, Louie.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sebree United Methodist Church in Sebree. The Rev. Joe Cox and the Rev. Jim Schuck will officiate. Friends may visit from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052 or your favorite charity.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsend funeralhomeinc.com.
