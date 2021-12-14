Jennifer “Lulu” Nelson Eckert, 69, of Dawson Springs passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. Born April 24, 1952, to the late John “Red” and Jessie (Babb) Nelson of Nortonville. She was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church in White Plains and class of 70’ South Hopkins graduate. She worked for Dr. Brown Optometry for about 15 years. Lulu enjoyed traveling, helping at the school, planning events or having cook outs as long as her family and friends were there. She and her husband were “snowbirds” and loved when family would come to visit in Florida. Most important to her was being “Nonna” to her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Eckert; brother-in-law, Jimmie Larkins; great-niece, Mandy Moore; great-nephew, Logan Larkins; and sisters, Sue Paris and Jean Hamilton.
Survived by her children, Chad (Summer) Burgett of Cadiz and Amy (Brent) Blades of Nortonville; five grandchildren, Mason and Abi Burgett, Ashton, Reagan and Charlie Utley; siblings, Linda Larkins of Madisonville, Donnell Johnson, of Georgia, Johnny (Karen) Nelson, of Madisonville, Curtis (Renee) Nelson, of Bowling Green and Jerry Paris, of Marion; her grandchildren’s papaw, Charlie Burgett; and beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Madisonville First Assembly of God Church with Bro. Heath Carlton officiating. Visitation will begin at the church at 4 p.m.
