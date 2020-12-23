Dorothy C. Fabel, 94 of Madisonville, KY passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
She was born October 18, 1926 in Somerset, KY to the late Earl B. Curtis and Mary Wells Vaughn Curtis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John W. Fabel; and three siblings, John “Jack” Curtis, Evelyn Moore, and Anna Rachel Mallernee.
Dorothy’s (Pat’s) first love was the Lord Jesus Christ, followed by her unending love for her husband, children, family and friends. Dot was born into a rich Godly heritage of ancestors. She leaves a rich legacy of unshakeable faith, perseverance through hardships, joy overflowing, peace unending, and lady like elegance. She loved and trust her Abba Father and she clung to Jesus. She was an over comer and never a victim of her circumstances. She had peace and contentment because her faith in Jesus never wavered. She prayed intentionally and never hesitated to use that open line of communication with God. She modeled the importance of interceding in prayer on behalf of others and how prayer truly does change us in our cicumstance.
Those of us who knew and loved “Nana” will miss her and feel the sting of loss, but when we also put our faith in Jesus as she did, we will know, without a shadow of doubt, that she is rejoicing now, fully restored. She is dancing in the streets of Heaven reunited with the love of her life and basking in the full glory of God, worshipping Him into eternity. Death had no sting for her, she stood daily in the Victory of God’s mighty work on the cross through Jesus sacrifice. Today we celebrate her, remember who she was, and we rejoice with her in her homecoming.
Outside of her family, the passions of her life were the ministries of her church, grace, fellowship, The Great Banquet Community, and The Main Street Prayer Center. She had a love for Israel for local global missions.
She was a member of the Greatest Generation, coming out of the Great Depression, and living through WWII. She grew up in the Big Band Era where she loved to sing and dance. Dot was a loving wife, homemaker, soloist in her church, and an active member of her local Dental Auxiliary. She loved playing golf and bride with her couples and friends, shelling on the beach, and sitting on the patio with her family. She pursued Bible Studies conferences where she could experience more of Jesus.
She is survived by three children, Cindy Roy, Carol Thomas, and Brad Fabel; seven grandchildren, Karey Roy, Julia (Heath) Owens, Michelle Roy, Austin (Kate) Fabel, Morgan (Josh) Holland, Cody (Nathan) Thomas, and Drew Thomas; and six great children, Aydan, Lila, Solomon, Everly, Owen, Scarlett and one on the way.
Private funeral services were held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with burial at Odd Fellows Cemetery. The service can be viewed on Barnett-Strother’s Facebook page.
Memorial gifts may me made c/o Grace Fellowship Church, 260 W. McLaughlin Ave. Madisonville, KY 42431 to be allocated to her favorite ministries.
