TIFTON, GEORGIA — Mr. Bobby Allen Cartwright, 78, of Tifton, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Southwell of Adel.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, September 29, 2022 in the chapel of Albritton Funeral Directors with Rev. Stacy Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Oakridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 P.M. at the funeral home before the service.
Mr. Cartwright was born February 2, 1944 in Madisonville, Kentucky to the late Uria Cartwright and Ozelia Howton Cartwright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Cartwright and Bremen Cartwright. Mr. Cartwright was a member of Northside Baptist Church of Tifton where he was an active member of the men’s prayer group and the men’s Sunday school class. He was a graduate of Madisonville High School and received associate degree at Draughon Business College. While living in Maysville, KY, he was active in the Lions Club and many community service activities so he was awarded the Kentucky Colonel certificate by the governor for his outstanding service to the community. He retired from retail sales after working for the J. C. Penney Company for over forty-six years. He opened the J. C Penney in Tifton and was a member of Springhill Country Club where he loved to play golf.
Mr. Cartwright is survived by his wife of twenty-seven years, Sheila Darlene Crump Cartwright of Tifton; one daughter and son-in-law, Kia Diane and Bobby Piele of Denver, Colorado; two sons and daughters-in-law, Kent Allen and Jennifer Cartwright of Seattle, Washington and Jason and Sarah Scott of Sylvester; his grandchildren, Kevin Fincham, Roman Piele, Caden Scott, Dustin Cartwright, Amanda Cartwright and Jaden Cartwright; his great grandchild, Aurelia Piele and his two sisters, Joann Lovan of Paducah, Kentucky and Peggy Dean Cartwright of Madisonville, Kentucky.
Flowers accepted or donations may be made to Northside Baptist Church Building Fund, 4605 Murray Avenue, Tifton, Ga. 31794.
