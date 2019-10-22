Joanna Ball Fritz was born on May 29, 1937, in Providence, to Samuel D. and Izetta Bragdon Ball and went to be with the Lord on Oct. 19, 2019. She was the youngest surviving "Ball" baby and was adored by her big brother, Sam Jr., and sisters Thelma, Jeanne and Jackie.
She caught the eye of a young Jerry Rhyce Fritz, also of Providence, and they married when she was just 17 years old. She only lacked two days being 18, and she would want everyone here to know that. Joanna and Jerry would spend the next 64 years loving each other.
She was the beloved mother to Jerianna Fritz, Joe (Johnetta) Fritz, Jon Fritz and Jeanne (Sean) Ladson and Nana to nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was also a very cherished Aunt Jo to her many nieces and nephew and friend to many. The Fritz family would also like to recognize Heather Shelton of Providence, who has been mom's tender caregiver for the past three years and the staff at Shemwell Nursing Home for their kindness and love toward both mom and our family.
Visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Providence with Bro. Mackey Gibson conducting services at 11 a.m. with entombment to take place in Lakeview Cemetery following services.
Pallbearers will be Sammy Ball, Jeff Ball, David Winstead, Brad McKeehan, Jake Fritz and Tom Glover.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the First Baptist Church in Providence. Online condolences can be made at www.joneskirby.com.
