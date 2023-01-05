LEWISBURG — James Clifford Joines, 98, of Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at his home in Lewisburg. He was born in Deerlick Saturday, Oct. 11, 1924, the son of the late Alvin Joines and Varo Blake Joines. He was the husband of Joyce Joines, who survives.
James was a veteran of the Marine Corps. During his time in the Corps, he served in the Chosin Reservoir for which he was awarded a Purple Heart. After his honorable service to his country, James spent over 30 years as a barber in Madisonville. He was also a member of the Lewisburg Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Prior to that, he was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Madisonville for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by son, Mike Joines; brothers, Vernon Joines and Charlie Joines; and sisters, Odell Hardison, Virginia Pirnat, Estelle Johnson, and Betty Hagen.
Also surviving are daughter, Melanie Harris (Jeff) of Lewisburg; daughter-in-law, Pam Joines of Lewisburg; two granddaughters, Grace Harris of Russellville and Sarah Richards (Jon) of Russell Springs; and grandson, Sam Harris of Lewisburg.
A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Price Funeral Home, Inc., 252 East Green St., Lewisburg, with Bro. Gary Ball officiating. Interment will be in Lewisburg Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
