David Michael Smith, 70, of Dawson Springs, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home. He was born Dec. 9, 1950, to the late Vernon and Rhetta Mae (Alexander) Smith. Mike was a retired UMWA District 23 coal miner at Green River Mines. He enjoyed singing with the Living Waters gospel group since 1992, and he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is also preceded in death by one son, Steven Michael Smith; sister Yvonne Fuller; and niece Paula Fuller.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Rita Faye (Dunning) Smith; children Cathy Smith and Wayne Smith, Christy (Dwight) Darnell of Madisonville and Bo (Jackie) McGregor of Graham; sisters Shirley Egbert and Joanne (Paul) Fuller; brother Freddie (Mary Ann) Smith; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Bo McGregor and Bro. Dwight Darnell officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Dawson Springs immediately following the service. Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.