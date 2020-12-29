Hazel Pearl Hopper, 83, of Clay, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Madisonville Health and Rehab in Madisonville.
Hazel was in Providence on Nov. 24, 1937, to the late Lawrence and Flossie May.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Providence.
She worked at GE in Madisonville.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death her husband, Billy Wayne Hopper in 2015, and two sons, Danny Wayne Tudor and Dennis Tudor.
Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Robinson (Lexie) and Cindy Brooks (Wayne); one son, Donald Tudor (Debra), all of Clay; two sisters, Betty Peyton (Roger), of Madisonville and Kathleen Downey (Roy), of Henderson; one brother, Steve May, of Madisonville; nine grandchildren, James Tudor, Dennis Tudor, Jr., Jonathon Tudor, Angie Marks, Tanya Crowley, Loretta Walker, Kenneth Crowley, Jr., Misty McVay, Elvis Robinson; and several great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay with Brother Earl Reeves officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Blackford. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanover
