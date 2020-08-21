William L. Ford, 84, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, while receiving care at Lucy Smith King Hospice Care Center in Henderson. He was born Oct. 4, 1935, to the late William and Edna Lee Smith Ford.
William was known to most as “Bill,” but childhood friends and family often called him “WL” or “Dub.” At an early age, he became a fine marksman with both pistols and rifles. This provided useful when he joined the Army. He later volunteered to go back to active duty to attend Officer Candidate School to become a Second Lieutenant as a firearms instructor.
He began a career with Kentucky State Police as a dispatcher and shortly was accepted into the State Trooper Academy. William finished his career with KSP at the rank of Detective Sergeant. Later in life, he worked as an insurance adjuster.
William had many hobbies, including scuba diving, metal detecting, photography and birding. His favorite activities were hunting, traveling, boating and motorcycles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Glenda Nance Ford; a son, Jayson Ford; and grandson, Brandon Amos.
William is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marcia Ford of Spottsville; his children, Julie Pierce and her husband, Bill, of Clarksville, Tennessee, Lorna Bacon and her husband, Steve, of Slaughters, Clint Ford and his wife, Michelle, of Spottsville, Miranda Peterson and her husband, Ben, of Bowling Green and Kevin Howard of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Brittney, Shyanne, Shaun, Caleb, Paige, Cody, Zack, Neely and Heath; and great-grandchildren, Madison, Hadley and Jourdan.
Services will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Saint Anthony’s Hospice — Lucy Smith King Care Center.
Reid-Walters Funeral is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.