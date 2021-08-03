Terry Wayne Wilson, 65, of Manitou, passed away on August 1, 2021, at his home with his family.
He was born in Morganfield, on December 15, 1955, to George Everett Wilson and the late Mary Wilson Dye.
In addition to his Mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Claude and Virgie Wilson, and Sue and Howard Perkins; father-in-law, Bobby Hudson; stepbrother, Harold Holman, Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Debbie Hudson Wilson; his father, George Everett (Louise) Wilson; daughter, Keri (Jason) Wilson Chandler, of Madisonville, son, Jason (Nina) Wilson, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; daughter, Crystal Wilson Hamel, of Madisonville; siblings, Rick Allen (Brenda) Wilson, of Morganfield, Mike Everett (Melissa) Wilson, of Sturgis; stepsisters, Debbie Taylor, Teresa (Tommy) Davis, and Tricia Estes. Terry’s pride and joy were his grandchildren, Alexa and Shelby Chandler, Beau, Hayden, Melia and Ryland Wilson, and Gaven Hamel.
Terry was a proud supporter of UMWA for over 46 years. Terry was of the General Baptist faith and served as a deacon for many years. He loved God, grandchildren, family, fishing, hunting, camping, and playing music gospel and country. Terry and his family united with Debbie’s family and created the group Surrender with four generations of musicians and singers. They served God all over the Tri-state and blessed many people. Terry also was a caregiver for his mother-in-law, Joyce Hill Hudson. Terry started a prayer group at the mines and many people remembered him for that. Terry had a huge patriotic heart and was a proud outspoken supporter of the American constitution.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Terry Yancy officiating. Burial will follow at Oakley Home General Baptist Church Cemetery in Manitou. A visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Jason Chandler, Brandon Wilson, Mark Wilson, Dustin Givens, Jarrod Wilson, Beau Wilson, Gavin Hamel, Charlie Taylor, and Joey Cheathem.
The honorary pallbearers are Alexa and Shelby Chandler, Hayden, Melia and Ryland Wilson, Sarah Wilson, and Rebecca Wilson.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
