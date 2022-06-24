Michael “Mike” Edward Vaughn, age 77, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mike was born on July 5, 1944, to the late Harold Scott Vaughn and Geneva Choate Vaughn in Ottumwa, Iowa. Kentucky was his home until he moved to Tennessee eleven years ago.
Michael earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Forestry degree from the University of Florida, after attending University of Kentucky for two years. He retired in 2004 from the U.S. Department of the Interior in the office of Surface Mining as an Area Office manager, based in Madisonville.
In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his brother, Steve.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Sue Vaughn; his children: Matt (Laura) Vaughn, Chris (Tammy) Vaughn, Erin Vaughn, Josh (Lindsey) Vaughn; sister: Bettie (Moshe) King; niece: Shana (Kevin) Lacey; grandchildren: Stevie Vaughn, Andy Vaughn, Sasha Vaughn, Lilly Vaughn, Olly Vaughn; and many extended grandchildren: Shannon Hankins and Kevin Dzikowski and their spouses and children; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Columbia at 2790 Pulaski Highway on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with the Celebration Of Life service commencing at 3 p.m. Michael will be laid to rest at Reevesville Cemetery in Illinois.
To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.williamsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, requests that donations be made to the Samaritan’s Purse in honor Of Mike.
The care of Michael and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, Tenn.
