Quentin E. DeMoss, 88, of St. Charles, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville. Quentin Elye DeMoss was born Jan. 28, 1933, to the late Samuel Thompson DeMoss and Virginia Nuckolls DeMoss in St. Charles.
Quentin married Joyce Landrum on Jan. 20, 1956, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Manitou. He was a lifelong resident of Hopkins County, where he was a farmer and coal miner, except when he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Theodore DeMoss; sister Clara Ann McCaslin; and son-in-law Doyal W. Brasher.
Besides his wife of 65 years, Joyce, he is survived by a sister, Naomi Menser of St. Augustine, Florida; children Quenell Brasher of St. Charles, and Dudley (Karon) DeMoss of Mayfield; grandchildren Sara (Paul) Knowles of Nortonville, Gwendolyn Brasher Browning of Greenville, Katie (Chris) Jackson of Kyle, Texas, and Jacob (Amy) DeMoss of Dawson Springs; great-grandchildren Hannah and Alex Cartner; Evan and Jessie Brasher; Hunter, Eli and Ivy DeMoss; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation for Quentin E. DeMoss from 4 p.m. until the memorial service at 6 p.m. Thursday at the McIntosh Chapel in Nortonville.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
