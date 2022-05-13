Ruth Ann Carlton, 79, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born December 4, 1942, in Hopkins County to the late John William Smith and Dana Crunk Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Wayne Carlton.
Ruth worked at Farmers Bank and Trust for over 30 years and Carhartt for several years. She was more recently involved on the board of directors at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center and volunteered at the Christian Food Bank. She attended Mortons Gap Christian Church and Grapevine Christian Church. She enjoyed gardening, mowing her lawn, and returning pine needles to the golf course from her lawn.
She is survived by her two sons, Gregory W. (Jeanie) Carlton of Benton, KY and Paul (Crystal) Carlton of Madisonville; two sisters, June (Ed) Hopkins of South Carolina and Delores Freeman of Mississippi; three grandchildren, Joshua Tyler Carlton, Cari Hannah (Jimmie) Holder, and Hunter Carlton; and three great grandchildren, Sullivan James Holder, Dawson Blayne Holder, and Raven Olivia Holder; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, May 16, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Kevin Jett officiating. Burial will follow at Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the service time on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Ruth wishes donations be made to the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center at 200 N. Main Street, Madisonville KY 42431 or the Christian Food Bank at 241 West Center Street, Madisonville KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.