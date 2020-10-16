Phillip Thomas Ramsey, 58, of Madisonville, KY passed away, October 13, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born May 2, 1962 in Springfield, TN to Don Ramsey and Nancy Henry Ramsey. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nell and Raymond Ramsey, and Virginia Clark; and mother-in-law, Sue Dukes.
Phillip worked as a coal miner. He was a music lover and enjoyed motocross racing. He was big on guitars and rock ‘n roll music. Phillip never met a stranger and loved making new friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Simms Ramsey; two sons, Michael (Meagan) Culbertson and their children, Hunter, Avery and Owen of Greenville, KY; and Joseph (Lauren) Culbertson and their son, Silas of Madisonville; his parents, Don and Nancy Ramsey; one brother, Chad (Andrea) Ramsey of Madisonville; one niece, Reagan Ramsey; and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Lon Lorton officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until the service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Smiley, David Roberts, Pete Difabio, Larry Jessie, Brian Kolb, and Brad Lynn. Honorary pallbearers will be Taylor Debandi, Jeff Gilliam, Michael Culbertson, Joseph Culbertson, and Andy Simms.
