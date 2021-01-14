SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio — The Rev. Richard Dale Adams Sr., 70, of South Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born Dec. 1, 1950, to the late George and Ruby Lea (Gault) Adams in Webster County. Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked as a coal miner for Costain Coal Co. for 27 years. Richard was also a preacher, a farmer and enjoyed coaching baseball and basketball. Richard was a die hard UK Wildcats fan.
Richard is survived by his wife of 48 years, Deborah; sons Richard Dale Jr. (Carolyn), Christopher George (Molly) and Donald Ray (Misty); daughter April Lynn; grandchildren Craig, Kyle Lee (Jamie), Zach (Emily), Cody Austin, Kayla, Rosie, Trey, Christopher, Ocean, Braedyn and Rylee; and great-grandchildren Tyler, Maddison and Aurora.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, OH 43103. Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org.
