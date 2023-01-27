Tressa Browning, 58, of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, KY.
She was born September 22, 1964, in Earlington, KY, to Wylie Rhye and Daisy Burden Rhye.
Tressa was a beloved nurse who worked at the Jennie Stuart Medical Center for over 20 years, where she also worked as a specialist in the quality department. She enjoyed crocheting, painting, drawing, landscaping, and stay-at-home activities. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching the ID channel, and listening to true crime podcasts.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kristen Browning of Madisonville and Katie Browning of Louisville, KY; her parents, Wylie and Daisy Rhye; sister, Lorna Howard of Clarksville, TN; brother, Walter Rhye of Ilsley, KY; and her grand dogs and cats, Cosmo, Emma, Gus, Benny, Rosie, and Sully.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held privately for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mahr Cancer Center at 900 Hospital Drive, Madisonville KY 42431 in memory of Tressa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.