William Yates Jr., 60, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
He was a member of the Bass Club and AME Zion Church in Madisonville.
Survivors include his sons, Maurice Yates and Jonathan Yates; and sister Calynda Long.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with the Rev. Debra Slaton officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
