HANSON — Regina Sue (Ruby) Major, 75, of Hanson, passed away Thursday, Mar. 9, 2023, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home. She was born July 13, 1947, to the late Corum Ruby and Mary Kathryn (Pleasant) Ruby. Regina graduated from Webster County High School in 1968. She was the PTA President at Slaughters Elementary School for several years. She also started working at the Country Cupboard Restaurant when it opened, working as the head cook and in the bakery for several years. She loved her family and loved being a caregiver to everyone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jackie Lee Major.
Survivors include her two sons, Tracy Major (Tammy) of Dixon and Casey Major (Pam) of Providence; six grandchildren, Kyle Major, Macy Major, Eli Brooks, Tanner Brooks, Vincent Major, and Emily Major; two great-grandchildren, Easton Major and Jaxon Major; two sisters, Phyllis Winstead and Gail Spicer (Dennis); one brother, Steve Ruby (Idella); along with several nieces and nephews.
Regina was loved by so many and will be missed by all.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel, with Bro. Carl Nelson officiating. Burial will be in Onton Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tracy Major, Casey Major, Kyle Major, Eli Brooks, Tanner Brooks, and Cory Pierce.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.