HANSON — Don Samuel Rickard, 77, of Hanson, passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born in Greenville Feb. 10, 1946, to the late George William and Ledda Rickard. Don was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the American Legion and VFW 5480. He had served in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. Don retired from CSX Railroad after 37 years working as a conductor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Ann Rickard, in 2016; his grandson, Dakota Rickard; his brothers; and his sisters.
Don is survived by his wife, Patricia Rickard of Hanson; two sons, Bill Rickard and his wife, Amber, of Henderson and Gene Rickard of Hanson; one stepson, David Schmitt of Nevada; one grandson, Andrew Rickard; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, with military honors, and Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
