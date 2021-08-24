Dextel Lee Hoard, 92, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville. Mr. Hoard was born on October 27, 1928 in Ilsley, to the late Benjamin Hoard and Rosa Pearl Hopper Hoard. He retired after working 27 years with the Kentucky State Highway Department and was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth Orten Hoard, of Dawson Springs; a son, the Rev. David Hoard and his wife, Jacqueline, of Dawson Springs; a step-daughter, Dortha McBride, of Crofton; three grandchildren, Nathan Hoard, Emmaleigh Russell, and Stephen Hoard; and two great-grandchildren, Asher Russell and Felix Russell; six step-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Gary Kim Hoard; a sister, Ruth Moore; and two brothers, Albert Hoard and Hubert Hoard.
Visitation for Mr. Dextel Lee Hoard will be Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs, with the Rev. Sam Haulk officiating. Burial will follow in Ilsley Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Pallbearers include: Stephen Hoard, Austin Hall, Craig Chelsing, David Russell, Johnny Hoard, Zach Bivins and Ben Bivins. In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Friends unable to attend the funeral service may view on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page.
