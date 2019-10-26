Dorothy Carner, 86, of Nebo, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at her daughter's home. She was born May 5, 1933, in Dalton to the late Gredith and Al James Neisz. Dorothy was formerly a charge aide at Outwood State Hospital in Dawson Springs and was a member of Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Dalton. She enjoyed reading and loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Carner; sons Terry Richard Carner, Gary Ray Carner, Tony Carner and David Wayne Carner; brother Jim Neisz; sister Micky Dugger; and her grandsons, Barlow and Michael.
Survivors include her daughter, Shelia (Paul) Tapp of Nebo; grandchildren Tara, Tyla, Christa, Charity, Steven, Jamie, Kelly and Amy; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Neil Kolodey officiating and Jeff Lamb assisting. Burial to follow at Prospect Cemetery in Dalton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.