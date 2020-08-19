LaDonnia M. Cowan departed from this life on August 13, 2020. She was born June 27, 1945, to the late William and Florence Malone Combs and the late Augustus and Mary Johnson.
LaDonnia was a faithful Christian woman. She worked at York International for 18 years before they closed. After many years of working, she began working at Pennyroyal Mental Health Center as a caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Glenn H. Cowan in 2012; son: Wilson Nicholson; daughter: Willie Nicholson; sister, Barbara Trusell; brothers, William (Bill) Johnson, William (Bill) Combs, Clayborn Combs, Garland Combs; and grandson, Isiah Nicholson.
She leaves to cherish her memories son, Phillip Nicholson; daughter, Tameka Moore; grandchildren, Cre’antae (Jordan) Moore, Aaron Fairrow, Jalieh (Brennan) Bowman, Stanley (Dolores) Wilford, DuWayne Moore, Jr.; sisters, Yernon Burns, Olivia Martin, Joslyn Combs, Lillian Combs; brothers, Donald Combs, Sr., James Combs, Terry Johnson; aunt, Betty Drake; uncle, Billy (Juanita) Malone; sister-in-law: Myrtle Cowan; brothers-in-law; Freddie Cowan and Lynwood Cowan; great-grandchildren, Miyah, Maliyah, Nytina Carson, Chase Moore, Nolan and Ava Bowman; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services will be at noon on Saturday at Eastview Baptist Church, Madisonville. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, at Mason and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will be at Westside Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Due to COVID-19, face masks/ coverings will be required, and social distancing will be practiced.
