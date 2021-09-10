Mary Frances Hartford, 88, of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
She was born March 29, 1933 in McLean County, KY to the late John Edgar Ruby and Nettie Love Ruby. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Berry.
She was a member of Madisonville church of Christ.
Mary Frances graduated from Madisonville High School in 1951. She then attended LockYear Business College in Evansville. Upon return to Madisonville, she worked at Ruby Lumber Company for a number of years until it closed. Going on to work for Rudd Lumber Company and Madisonville Contractors for some 25 years. Then began a new career as Director of Volunteers at Regional Medical Center for another 20 years. And finally, a part-time job in the office of the local Senior Citizens Center.
She was very active in the Professional Secretaries International and instrumental in its early organization in Madisonville. She was also associated with several other organizations. Her classmates and reunion committees were also a labor of love for many years.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Bernard Emerson Hartford. Jack Hartford, her brother-in-law. Two nieces, Beth Wood and Carolyn Berry. Three great nephews, Ian Wood, Tristan Wood and Clint Berry. Five great, great , nephews and niece, Mick and Christopher Wood and Alexis Wood. Kahlan and Karsen Berry. And one great, great, great nephew, Kyrie Wood-Combs.
The family of Mary Frances Hartford wishes to express their deep sorrow and abiding love for the woman they called “Auntie”. She was, from the moment of our births, a constant presence in our life. She was always there to share in our joys or in our sorrows. For all the people to whom she was either a classmate, a friend, a co-worker or one of her volunteers, we thank you for sharing your stories . They were further testaments to us of her unyielding kindness and generosity.
We love you Auntie, you will be sorely missed.
Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Slaughters Cemetery. Russell Kline will officiate.
Acknowledging Mary Frances deep love for cats, memorial contributions may be made to the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
