Mr. William “Will” Foster Greer, 66, of Madisonville, died Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Survivors: son, Jason (Tiffany) Hurst; daughters, Nicole (Jeremy) Hurst and Alivia Greer; sisters, Carlissia Hightower and JoAnn (Melvin Nicholson) Civils; brothers, Lawrence Greer, Kenneth C. Greer (Yogi), and Roy (Cynthia) Greer.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Mason and Sons Funeral Home. Burial: Elliott Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
