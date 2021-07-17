Mary McCarty DePasse, 84, of Madisonville, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Colonial Terrace. She was retired from the Housing Authority of Illinois as an executive director and was a member of Covenant Community Church.
Survivors include her husband, Norman DePasse; her daughter, Susan Clapp; her sons, William DePasse and Thomas DePasse; sister Norma McCarty; and brother William McCarty.
A private family memorial service will be held.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
