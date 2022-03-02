Robert Roosevelt Carter Sr., 91, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully at 2:50 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Born June 13, 1930, a native of Wheatcroft, to the late Roosevelt and Sara Ann Bell Carter, he was a longtime member of Little Flock Baptist Church in Nebo, where he served faithfully as a head deacon. He worked 44 years in the coal mining industry and retired as a section foreman. He served as the first black section foreman in this region and was a member of the United Mine Workers of America. After retirement from the coal mines, he served years as a patient care assistant with Regional Medical Center Hospital in Madisonville.
He also was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bettye Ashby Carter, on November 15, 2004, and sisters, Marcelene Bell, Doris Harris, Jackie Beasley, and Mildred Kirkwood.
He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories sons, Robert R. (Wynona) Carter Jr. of Houston, Texas, Terry A. Carter of Madisonville, and Bart (Angela) Carter of Henderson; sisters, Shirley Burks and Lendola Minor both of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Linda Steppe of Madisonville; brother, Arneuwell (Doris) Benifield Jr. of Stone Mountain, Georgia; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
His life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 at Christ Church Holiness in Madisonville located at 526 Hopewell Street. The Reverend Walter Ellis will officiate, with Minister Robert Carter III (his grandson) delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Elliott Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation and wake services will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. A mask is required upon entry.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his professional services and arrangements. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
