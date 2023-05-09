Zachary Shawn Harris, lovingly referred to as “Stack Zac” by his family due to his height, was born Oct. 17, 1961, in Madisonville to parents the late Zelma and Margaret Harris. He was welcomed to his Heavenly home Monday, May 1, 2023. He graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School where he played basketball and was an avid chess player. Zachary was a licensed CDL driver, and he was incredibly proud of his LLC, which was used to teach his nieces and nephews the road to entrepreneurship. It was his dream for his nieces and nephews to be independently successful.
Zachary was very spiritual and loved the word of God; he was a man full of love, passion, wit, and humor. He enjoyed his family and was often the life of the party at family gatherings. He had a very eclectic musical passion; his all-time favorite artist was “His Royal Purpleness”, Prince.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Rashida (Darrious)Taylor; grandchildren, Jayden, Ja’leen, and Jaleesa; mother, Margaret Harris; brothers, Zelma (Tommie) Harris and Miguel Harris; sisters, La Margaret (Terry) Springfield, Sheena Harris, and Larissa Samson; uncles, Jewel (Janie) Harris, Michael (Yon) Leavell, and David (Roxie) Anderson; aunts, Lucy Reno, Janet Harris, and Earlie Anderson; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a long list of friends.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Eastview Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Mason and Sons has been entrusted with care.
