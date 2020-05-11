Mary Vick Skeen, 79, of Madisonville, went to be with the Lord on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020, and with her mother she has not seen since she was nine years old.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1940, in Providence, to the late Maggie Bell Vick and G.R. Vick. Mary was formerly employed with Enro Shirt Factory. She attended St. Mary’s Episcopal Church where she and Cindy read her favorite scripture, Psalm 121 at the Friday Noon Prayer services. She was a member of the quilting Club, where she attended with her life long friend, Betty Buntin Turley. She enjoyed collecting antiques and she liked camping, iced tea with lemon on the porch swing, Bryers strawberry and butter pecan ice cream, chicken and dumplings, and decorating her home.
Mary loved Michael Bolton and Cindy purchased tickets to attend a concert for her birthday. Cindy not really wanting to attend talked Mary’s granddaughter, Alexis into going with her. Alexis was about twelve years old at the time and the only way she would attend was with specific demands, which included matching outfits, dinner and McDonald’s after the concert. This escapade cost Cindy about $300, but it was worth it since it was Mary’s 60th birthday. Mary always said “If we knew the grand kids were going to be so much fun, we would of had them first.”
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Skeen.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Skeen, of Madisonville; sons, Mike (Sandy) Skeen, Clint (Tammy) Skeen and Rusty (Stephanie) Skeen, all of Madisonville; sisters, Joyce White of Portage, Indiana and Jan (Keith) Rust, of Madisonville; brother, Raymond (Lea) Vick of Ledbetter; granddaughters, September Skeen and Alexis Skeen; grandsons, Butch Skeen, Dakota (Emiley) Skeen and Cross Skeen; great-granddaughters, Addison Skeen and Sloane Emory Skeen; great-grandsons, Teagan Skeen and Kayson Skeen; and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Archie Fugate officiating. Burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. The family invites you to drive thru the cemetery and share your condolences with them at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The family would like to thank Ridgewood Health and Rehab for their love and care, especially both Laurie’s and Summer from the activities department, Preston for at the “fishing they did at the cabin” and nurse, Carrington Pendley for her special care. Dr. Mark Tackett for his friendship and continuous care. To Dawn Cagle, Proverbs 27:17.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to the Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehab Activities Department 150 Cornwall Dr. Madisonville, KY 42431 or the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital attn; Donor services 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
