James ‘Frankie’ Franklin Oakley, 74, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Deaconess Baptist Health in Madisonville. He was born in Madisonville, on March 4, 1948, to the late Starlin and Ellanora Oakley. Mr. Oakley was of the Baptist faith and was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the United States Army. He had worked as a coal miner for Retiki Coal.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Greg Oakley and Richard Oakley.
Mr. Oakley is survived by his wife, Belinda Oakley of Madisonville; his three children, Sandra Kay Utley of Mandin, North Dakota, Jennifer Dawn Hale and her husband, Damian, of Sarasota, Florida, and James Kevin Oakley and his wife, Kaleana, of Beaumont, Texas; two sisters, Carolyn Young and her husband, Jimmy, of Anton, and Danielle Kim Laffoon; three brothers, Steve Oakley and his wife, Lynda, Jeffery Oakley and his wife, Sandy, and David Oakley and his wife, Laurie, all of Madisonville; seven grandchildren, Brandon Utley, Whitney Oakley, Dakota Utley, Shelby Lynn Oakley, Hunter Daugherty, Kevin Franklin Oakley, and Gabriel Hale; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Bro. Keith Harris officiating and interment with military rites performed by the Pennyrile Honor Guard will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West Columbarium in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
