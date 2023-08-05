Robert Francis McCay, 54, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born Oct. 21, 1968, in Buffalo, New York to Mary E. Fleishaker McCay and the late Robert Charles McCay. Robert was a beloved father, husband, son, and uncle. He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Kentucky Association of Chiropractors. He cared deeply for his patients, staff, and community. He loved fantasy sports, Pearl Jam, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Nittany Lions. He enjoyed mini-golfing with his kids, watching sports with his mom, and cooking for his wife.
He is survived by his wife, Marina Young McCay of Madisonville; two daughters, Jordan (Gatlin) Carrier of Louisville and Madeline (Brennan Olesh) McCay of Lexington; son, Jon McCay of Madisonville; and one sister, Erin Cruther.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Barnett Strother Funeral Home, with Dr. Joe Leonard officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and noon until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Gatlin Carrier, Brennan Olesh, Mike Gaal, Ryan Long, Tim Young, and Steven Puckett.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc. at 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
