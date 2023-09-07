Glenda Mae Shepherd Lutz, 86, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Shemwell Nursing Home in Providence. She was born Dec. 28, 1936, in Lafeyette, Indiana to the late Iva Mae Vance Hammonds and Glenn Shepherd. She was a self-employed childcare worker. She was a past president of the VFW Post 5480 Ladies Auxiliary. She loved the Purdue Boilermakers and the UK Wildcats. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Glenda was a member of the First Christian Church in Earlington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Lutz, and brothers, Michael Shepherd, Garrett Hammonds, Jr., and Timothy Hammonds.
Survivors include her children, Stephen (Sally) Patterson of Madisonville, Tracy (Richard) DeArmond of Paducah, and David (Melissa) Lutz of Madisonville; grandsons, Sean (Stefani) Patterson of Lexington, Ian (Julie) Patterson of Lexington, Ryan Patterson of Madisonville, and Bayne Lutz of Los Angeles, California; granddaughters, Courtney (Wes) Stearns of Round Rock, Texas and Kayla (Cameron) Kimball of Acworth, Georgia; great-grandsons, Knox Stearns and Crue Kimball; great-granddaughters, Kinsley Stearns, Katelyn Stearns, and Norah Patterson; one brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor Kara Foster officiating and Pastor Kim Hudson assisting. Burial to follow in Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Sean Patterson, Ian Patterson, Richard DeArmond, Cameron Kimball, Wes Stearns, and Henry Strader.
Memorial contributions may be made in Glenda’s memory to First Christian Church, 215 East Main St., Earlington, KY 42410 or to First Christian Church, 1030 College Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
