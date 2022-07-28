Linda L. McGraw, 66, passed away at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville Monday, July 18, 2022.
Linda was born April 13, 1956, in Evansville, Indiana to the late William Carroll and Marjorie Loraine (Ruston) Price. She earned her associate’s degree from Lockyear Business College. Linda was a secretary/bookkeeper and had worked for Glenn Grampp Attorney at Law. Most recently she worked for G. Herbert Pritchett & Associates.
In her spare time, Linda loved to work with her flowers and make beautiful floral arrangements. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and gardening, although spending time with her feline companion, Kitty Kat, is what she enjoyed the most.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by two nephews, Logan Hughes and Zane Wampler.
Linda is survived by her son, Michael McGraw of Colorado; sisters, Susan Ary (Thomas), Melissa Roberts (Jeff), and Laura Hughes (John); nieces and nephews, Amanda Wampler, Christopher Ary, Brandon Roberts, Nicole Ary-Boren, and Olivia Eagan; and great nieces and nephews, Kyra Roberts, Kaylee Wampler, Jordan Wampler, Ary Boren, Naomi Eagan, and Noelle Eagan.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made online at www.pierrefuneralhome.com.
