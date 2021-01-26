Rickey Lee Reasor, 63, of Dixon, passed away at Baptist Health in Madisonville, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. He was a coal miner for 42 years, having worked several years at Dotiki Mines in Webster County, where he retired.
He was the son of the late Leland Dennis and Anita Reasor.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Chet Allen Reasor and Duane Ray Reasor.
Survivors include his wife of eight years, Debra Reasor, of Dixon; two daughters, Ashley Smith, of Clay and Sarah Conder, of Bowling Green; four sons, Lee Allen Reasor, of Madisonville, David Herron, of Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Joshua Herron, of Bowling Green, and Nathan Reasor ,of Paducah; three sisters, Valerie Hott, of Dawson Springs, Rita May, of Rockport, Indiana, and Beverly Winstead, of Nebo; five granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday Jan. 30, 2021, at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. Family and friends may visit from 1 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsend
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.