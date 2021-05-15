Rosie Mae Jones, 65, of Dawson Springs, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at her residence.
Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Johnson, Karen Jones, Lisa Jones, Rose Ann Jones and Amy Keen; brothers William Adamson and Harold Adamson; and sisters Shirley Menser and Geraldine Skimehorn.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Dunn Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and after noon Sunday.
