Jeanne Knapp, 71, of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 10, 1949, in Evansville, Indiana, to Eugene Townsend and the late Villa Mae Townsend. Jeanne was formerly employed with York and Big B Cleaners in Madisonville. She was a member of First Christian Church in Dawson Springs and was president of the Dawson Springs Garden Club.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carole Issacs.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, James “Jim” Knapp; her father, Eugene Townsend of Madisonville; daughter Barbara (Phillip) Hastings Cox of Sydney, Australia; son Aaron James (Dee) Knapp of Fort Bragg, North Carolina; brothers Gene (Sharon) Townsend Jr. of Deatsville, Alabama, and Don Townsend Sr. of Los Alamitos, California; her grandchildren, Azura Cox, Xantha Cox, Jayson Knapp, Cera Knapp and Lindsey Riggs; niece Victoria Townsend; and her nephew, Donald Townsend Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.