MANITOU — Johnny Doyle Williams, 66, of Manitou, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at his home after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was born June 14, 1956, in Greenville to the late Geneva Kimble Williams and James Williams. He worked at S.S. Stave in Mortons Gap for 37 years as a mill lathe worker and loader. He enjoyed mowing lawns for friends and family after his cancer diagnosis, going fishing with his wife and his friends, and working on his truck. Johnny was a very devout Christian and attended Covenant Community Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jackie Williams.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Tina Miller Williams; daughter, Johnnie Carol Williams of Madisonville; sisters, Brenda (Kenny) Cotton of Nortonville, Kathy Williams of Hanson, and Cindy (John) Winfield of Nortonville; sister-in-law, Lynda (Haryl) Vandiver of Madisonville; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Bro. Larry Phaup officiating. Burial to follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. A potluck meal for family and friends following the funeral will be held at Park Avenue Baptist Church, 132 Park Ave., Madisonville.
Pallbearers are Aramis Stone, Kenneth Cotton, Jr., Jeremy Vandiver, Rayden Vandiver, James Cotton, and Patrick Frazier.
