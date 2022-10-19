Candace Conrad, 26, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. She attended Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors: father, Kirk Conrad; daughter, Zayna Anne Conrad; sister, Channing Dee Conrad; twin sisters, Courtney and Catherine Conrad; and brothers, Chaz (Chelsea) Conrad and Cruiz Samuel Conrad.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.

