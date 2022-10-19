Candace Conrad, 26, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. She attended Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: father, Kirk Conrad; daughter, Zayna Anne Conrad; sister, Channing Dee Conrad; twin sisters, Courtney and Catherine Conrad; and brothers, Chaz (Chelsea) Conrad and Cruiz Samuel Conrad.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.