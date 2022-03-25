BOWLING GREEN — Reba Noffsinger Hicklin, 78, of Bowling Green, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
Survivors: husband, Joseph D. Hicklin; daughters, Jennifer (Tim) Hartman and Amy (Jason) Messamore; siblings, Yvonne Gaylen, T.C. Noffsinger, Ann Tichenor, Larry Noffsinger, and Mary Lou Noffsinger.
Service: private family graveside burial Saturday at Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Reba’s memory to Bethlehem Cemetery Fund, 136 Cathlyn Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431 or to Hospice of Southern Kentucky at https://www.hospicesoky.org/donate/.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralhome.com.
