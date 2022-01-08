Jimmie Lee Kennedy, 83, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was a member of Lafayette Baptist Church and was a retired coal mining reclamation specialist. He also served the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff and he served his country in the United States Air Force Special Services.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Brown Kennedy; a step-daughter, Amanda (Eddie) Robinson; two step-sons, Ryan (Jessica) Franklin and Jonathon (Natalie) Franklin; a sister, Polly Ann Carter; and a brother, Dr. William Kennedy
Visitation and Services for Jimmie Lee Kennedy will be private.
Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home.
Burial: Old Beulah Cemetery.
The U.S. Air Force and Hopkins County Veterans Group will provide Military Honors prior to burial at the funeral home after the service.
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 face masks and social distancing are encouraged.
