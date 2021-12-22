Victoria M. Smith, 64, of Madisonville, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, due to the tornado that hit Western Kentucky Friday night. She was employed at The Oaks as a medical technician.
Survivors include her husband, Brian Smith; children Jerome Patton, Damien Bryant and Ryan Bryant; and siblings Wale Asad, Sabrina McCormick, Letava Mabilijengo, Brian Payne and the Rev. William Johnson.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Mason & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Wednesday. A make is required for both services.
