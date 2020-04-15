Miladean “Deana” Babb, 89 of Madisonville, KY formerly of Port St. Lucie, FL passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born February 4, 1931 in Providence, KY to the late Roy Lamb and Carrie Williams Lamb. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Babb; one son Brent Babb; and one sister, Bettye Carr.
Survivors include one son, Barry Babb of Port St. Lucie, FL; one granddaughter, Miranda Babb; and two sisters, Norma Blackburn of Madisonville and Sue Wallace of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
